Newark car thief tries to run over co...

Newark car thief tries to run over cop in Jersey City, police say

8 hrs ago

JERSEY-CITY -- An 18-year-old Newark man has been charged with stealing a woman's car in Jersey City and then trying to run down a police office, authorities say. Lamont Wiggins, of Nevada Street, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hindering apprehension, eluding police, theft and burglary to the vehicle in Wednesday's incident, the criminal complaint says.

