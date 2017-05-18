Newark car thief tries to run over cop in Jersey City, police say

JERSEY-CITY -- An 18-year-old Newark man has been charged with stealing a woman's car in Jersey City and then trying to run down a police office, authorities say. Lamont Wiggins, of Nevada Street, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hindering apprehension, eluding police, theft and burglary to the vehicle in Wednesday's incident, the criminal complaint says.

