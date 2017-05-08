New Jersey Hall of Fame honors newest members
Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Connie Chung were among the honorees at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Sunday night. Wyclef Jean spoke of his father bringing the family to New Jersey from Haiti and he performed an acoustic rendition of "No Woman No Cry."
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|thorium
|21,011
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
