There are on the The Gazette story from 18 hrs ago, titled New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring immigration reform. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Catalino Guerrero, 59, greets Cardinal Joseph Tobin, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark during the Faith In New Jersey program at Bethany Baptist Church on May 4, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Photo courtesy of NJ Advance Media/Aristide Economopoulos NEW YORK As the nation's capital buzzed about President Trump's latest tweets and political fate, a Catholic cardinal who is one of the hierarchy's most visible champions of undocumented immigrants blasted Republicans for ignoring immigration reform and "inflicting cruelty on innocent people."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.