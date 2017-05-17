New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring immigration reform
There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 18 hrs ago, titled New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring immigration reform. In it, The Gazette reports that:
Catalino Guerrero, 59, greets Cardinal Joseph Tobin, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark during the Faith In New Jersey program at Bethany Baptist Church on May 4, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Photo courtesy of NJ Advance Media/Aristide Economopoulos NEW YORK As the nation's capital buzzed about President Trump's latest tweets and political fate, a Catholic cardinal who is one of the hierarchy's most visible champions of undocumented immigrants blasted Republicans for ignoring immigration reform and "inflicting cruelty on innocent people."
#1 13 hrs ago
then he should show with his own money ,he as well as all criminals churches who aid abet harbor and shield illegals need to to their tax status and their leaders go to prison for each illegal aliens they help.
#2 13 hrs ago
to add there is no such thing as innocent illegal aliens,they are criminals who need removal and those who help them deserve prison.
