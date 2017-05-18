New chief judge for N.J. will take over in federal courts
On the left, Jerome Simandle, Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, who is assuming "senior status," and will be succeeded by U.S. Judge Jose L. Linares, who will become the first Hispanic chief judge in the state's federal court district. (Patti Sapone CAMDEN --There will be a passing of the gavel of sorts in the federal courts for New Jersey later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|Wed
|kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC