N.J. teachers layoffs must be based on seniority, not performance, judge rules

On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Mary J. Jacobson dismissed a lawsuit filed by six Newark parents who argued the last-in-first-out rule for teacher layoffs violated constitutional rights of the students. "It was a tough loss today for sure, but we need to remain vigilant and make sure that civil rights and education are put at the forefront of this debate in the state and in this country," said Ralia Polechronis, executive director of the Partnership for Educational Justice , which helped organized the lawsuit.

