N.J. lawmaker: School funding reform ...

N.J. lawmaker: School funding reform must include pre-K expansion | Opinion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Nineteen years after the New Jersey Supreme Court required that all 3- and 4-year-olds in the highest-poverty school districts receive it -- including those in my home city of Newark -- we are regarded as a model for producing lasting results. To build on the success in the 31 urban school districts covered by that Abbott V Burke decision, the landmark School Funding Reform Act of 2008 promised to provide access to quality preschool programs for every New Jersey child, not just those in the poorest communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Clearing Swamp 21,024
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr '17 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC