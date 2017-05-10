N.J. lawmaker: School funding reform must include pre-K expansion | Opinion
Nineteen years after the New Jersey Supreme Court required that all 3- and 4-year-olds in the highest-poverty school districts receive it -- including those in my home city of Newark -- we are regarded as a model for producing lasting results. To build on the success in the 31 urban school districts covered by that Abbott V Burke decision, the landmark School Funding Reform Act of 2008 promised to provide access to quality preschool programs for every New Jersey child, not just those in the poorest communities.
