Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash on Newark highway

NEWARK -- One motorcyclist was killed and another was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Pulaski Skyway in Newark late Thursday, authorities said. Freddie Montanez, 32, of Ridgefield Park, died in the wreck, which occurred around 11:20 p.m. on the southbound Route 1&9 lanes, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.