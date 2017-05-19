Monmouth County lawyer guilty in bank...

Monmouth County lawyer guilty in bank fraud

12 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Donna Conroy, 57, of Middletown, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to one count of conspiring to make false entries to deceive a bank and bank regulators, and to influence those regulators, and one count of making false entries. Conroy, working an attorney as a partner in a Cranford law firm, acted as outside counsel to the state-chartered bank, which was one of her law firm's biggest and most significant clients.

