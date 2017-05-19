Monmouth County lawyer guilty in bank fraud
Donna Conroy, 57, of Middletown, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark federal court to one count of conspiring to make false entries to deceive a bank and bank regulators, and to influence those regulators, and one count of making false entries. Conroy, working an attorney as a partner in a Cranford law firm, acted as outside counsel to the state-chartered bank, which was one of her law firm's biggest and most significant clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|13 hr
|Congratulations
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|2
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|Wed
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC