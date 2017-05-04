Money Markets-Solid jobs data reinforce bets on U.S. rate increases
NEW YORK, May 5 U.S. short-term interest rates futures fell on Friday as a solid payrolls report in April buttressed bets the Federal Reserve would increase rates further in the coming months due to a further tightening in the labor market. U.S. employers hired 211,000 workers last month, nearly tripling the 79,000 gain in March, while the jobless rate declined to 4.4 percent, a near 10-year low.
