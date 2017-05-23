Mel Brooks hints that 'Spaceballs' sequel could happen

Thanks to the Darth Vader-like grip the "Star Wars" franchise continues to have over the box office, filmmaker Mel Brooks suggested during a recent Q&A that it be time for his parody of the sci-fi series to strike back. Asked for any news on a "Spaceballs" sequel while hosting a screening of "Young Frankenstein" on Sunday at the NJPAC in Newark, N.J., the 90-year-old comedy legend said, "Well, you know, MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of 'Star Wars Rogue One' and 'The Force Awakens' and the new 'Star Wars' explosion, so they think maybea so we're talking.

