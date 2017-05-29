Man who stole woman's phone at PATH station chased down by cops, authorities said

NEWARK -- A Newark man was arrested outside the Newark PATH station Friday morning after he stole a woman's cell phone and led police on a brief chase, authorities said Saturday. Jonathan Villarreal, 26, was taken to East Orange General Hospital for evaluation after the 9 a.m. incident that involved a chase across railroad tracks and through three parking lots, according to Joseph Pentangelo, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

