Man, teen arrested in afternoon crack deal on Newark street
NEWARK -- Undercover officers arrested two teenagers Wednesday afternoon after allegedly seeing the two deal crack cocaine on a city street. Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said the officers allegedly saw a 17-year-old boy and Okbar Gillen, 19, both of Newark, dealing crack near South 9th Street and Central Avenue Wednesday.
