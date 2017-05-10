Man, teen arrested in afternoon crack...

Man, teen arrested in afternoon crack deal on Newark street

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Undercover officers arrested two teenagers Wednesday afternoon after allegedly seeing the two deal crack cocaine on a city street. Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said the officers allegedly saw a 17-year-old boy and Okbar Gillen, 19, both of Newark, dealing crack near South 9th Street and Central Avenue Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! Tue new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr '17 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC