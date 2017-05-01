Man sentenced for bid to rob home while dressed as officer
A New Jersey man who tried to rob an apartment while dressed as a sheriff's officer has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Clemente Carlos must also serve three years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday.
