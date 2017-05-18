Man pleads guilty to brutal beating of N.J. police officer
NEWARK -- A Newark man with more than a dozen prior convictions pleaded guilty Friday to an attack that left a veteran city police officer seriously hurt last year. Jose Rodriguez, 46, is expected to be sentenced to 16 years in state prison and must serve 85 percent of his term under a plea agreement, Essex County prosecutors said.
