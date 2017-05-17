Man had pot, gun, Newark cops say

Man had pot, gun, Newark cops say

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A city man was arrested Tuesday night after police received reports of drug activity at N. 13th St. and 6th Avenue West, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. Officers from the Community Focus Unit responded to the area around 10 p.m. and saw a man toss a gun and a large plastic bag once he noticed the police, Ambrose said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... 8 hr kate 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr LibHater 21,030
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) 23 hr Ned 9
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Essex County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC