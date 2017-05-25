Listen up Newark: Students tell the district their voices matter | Carter
Vivian Peralta, a senior and valedictorian at Barringer High School in Newark, tells the Newark Public Schools Board Education that student' voices should matter when the board resumes local control from the state. ( The youth in the symposium, both public and charter students, don't believe the district hears them when they complain about conditions in the city's schools, such as broken SMART boards, lack of supplies, outdated books and too many substitute teachers.
