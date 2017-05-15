Lehigh Valley attorney had gun in bag at Newark airport, police say
Maurice Harmon, 63, of Lehigh Township, was arrested Saturday by Port Authority police after Transportation Security Agency personnel saw a loaded Glock 19 semiautomatic handgun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. (Port Authority police photos An attorney from Lehigh Township was in Essex County jail on Monday morning after he was found Saturday morning with a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport, authorities say.
