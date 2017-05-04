Last survivor of Hindenburg disaster:...

Last survivor of Hindenburg disaster: 'The air was on fire'

This May 6, 1937 file photo, provided by the Philadelphia Public Ledger, was taken at almost the split second that the Hindenburg exploded over the Lakehurst Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, N.J. Only one person is left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived when the Hindenburg burst into flames 80 years ago Saturday, May 6, 2017. Werner Doehner was 8 years old when he boarded the zeppelin with his parents and older siblings after their vacation to Germany in 1937.

