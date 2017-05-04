Kushner dinner to honor past and present leaders

THE JOSEPH KUSHNER Hebrew Academy/Rae Kushner Yeshiva High School 69th Annual Dinner - centering on Bonim Yesodot L'Atidenu - Building Foundations for Our Future - will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Factory 220 in Passaic. The Livingston school's gala will celebrate honorees Sandra and Howard Blank, Paula and Jerry Gottesman, and Harriet and George Blank, representing the role of parents, community members, and educational leaders; the legacy of the school's early founders; and grandparents and community leaders whose work aims to sustain Jewish education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.