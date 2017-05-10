KPD: Cops were kept busy at Walmart

Chris Levchak and Officer Jason Rodrigues, who had been called to the store at 1:30 a.m. after she allegedly tried to leave with a cart full of $781.45 worth of unpaid-for merchan At 4:10 p.m., Officers Jason Ward and Sean Wilson were dispatched to Walmart on a report of individuals trying to pass forged $50 bills at that store and others in the mall. Security reported that one of the suspects may have entered a white Saturn, and Ward stopped such a vehicle near Taco Bell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.