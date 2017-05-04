KCON 2017 NY Lineup Wraps Up With NCT 127 & Zion.T

With the addition of R&B crooner Zion.T and boy band NCT 127 , KCON USA finalized the lineup for this summer's East Coast leg of the Korean culture convention and music festival. KCON 2017 NY will take place at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center on June 23 and 24. The two-night concert event will feature a total of 10 Korean musical acts, including boy bands CNBLUE , Highlight , KNK , NCT 127, SF9, and Up10Tion, girl groups TWICE and GFriend , and solo vocalist Zion.T Zion.T released first single "Click Me" in 2011 and rose to prominence in 2014 with the his breakout song "Yanghwa Bridge."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.