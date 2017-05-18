Judge says suspect in fatal carjacking case has 'horrific' criminal record

NEWARK -- The 20-year-old accused of carjacking a Mercedes Benz this month and crashing it in a police chase, killing his alleged accomplice, has an extensive criminal record that a judge on Friday called "horrific." Mutah Brown was on home detention for prior gun charges when he allegedly stole the car at gunpoint and crashed into a utility pole on Holland Street, throwing 18-year-old Quadir K. Jackson from the vehicle, the judge said at a detention hearing in state Superior Court in Essex County.

