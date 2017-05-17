Judge denies motion to dismiss charge...

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against alleged Green Twp. home invader

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Visibly upset after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the charges against him or refer his case to the state attorney general's office, Jarelle Belle -- the Newark man charged in the 2013 home invasion in Green Township -- shouted profanities and made a lewd suggestion toward members of the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, including the prosecutor himself, along with the first assistant and chief and captain of the office's detectives.

