Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against alleged Green Twp. home invader
Visibly upset after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the charges against him or refer his case to the state attorney general's office, Jarelle Belle -- the Newark man charged in the 2013 home invasion in Green Township -- shouted profanities and made a lewd suggestion toward members of the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, including the prosecutor himself, along with the first assistant and chief and captain of the office's detectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|2 hr
|kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|17 hr
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC