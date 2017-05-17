Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against alleged Green Twp. home invader

Visibly upset after a judge denied his motion to dismiss the charges against him or refer his case to the state attorney general's office, Jarelle Belle -- the Newark man charged in the 2013 home invasion in Green Township -- shouted profanities and made a lewd suggestion toward members of the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, including the prosecutor himself, along with the first assistant and chief and captain of the office's detectives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.