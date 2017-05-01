Jacob Limousine Transportation Inc v. City of Newark City Clerk of...

Jacob Limousine Transportation Inc v....

JACOB'S LIMOUSINE TRANSPORTATION, INC., Appellant v. CITY OF NEWARK; CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF NEWARK, in his official capacity; TAXICAB AND LIMOUSINE COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF NEWARK; TAXICAB DIVISION OF THE CITY OF NEWARK; MANAGER OF THE CITY OF NEWARK, in his official capacity Appellant Jacob's Limousine Transportation, Inc. sued the City of Newark in 2009, alleging that the City selectively enforced various municipal licensing and zoning ordinances that all autocab companies in Newark, including Jacob's Limo, are required to follow.

