ICE Conducts Largest Ever Anti-Gang Operation, Over 1,300 People Arrested
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted their largest anti-gang operation ever on Thursday, arresting more than 1,300 people for gang related activity. Houston, New York, Atlanta and Newark, New Jersey were among the hardest hit areas, and among those arrested were three of Barack Obama's 'dreamers' protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
