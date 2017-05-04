Glimpse of History: A 'marvelous' man from Newark
During a professional boxing career that lasted from 1973 to 1987, "Marvelous" Marvin compiled a record of 62 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws and held the undisputed Middleweight Championship of the World title from 1980 through 1987. If you would like to share a photo that provides a glimpse of history in your community, please call 973-836-4922 or send an email to [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC