Get Cast in these 5 Stage and Screen Gigs
Perhaps you've got your sights set on the long weekend ahead. Before you head off into the sunset, though, you shouldn't miss this week's roundup of acting gigs, all of which are casting talent just like you! Feature film "Tracy: H.I.T.S." is casting actors for several lead, supporting, and day player roles for a shoot slated to begin late June in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC