Funeral services set for Newark man killed in hit-and-run
The Union County Prosecutors' Office says 23-year-old Newark resident Mujahid Henry was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Elizabeth resident Eduardo Perez. Police say Perez struck Henry near the 1200 block of East Linden Avenue.
