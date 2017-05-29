Food and beer trucks draw a crowd to Kearny for PBA event

KEARNY - Gray skies and drizzle did not deter the crowd coming for food, deserts, specialty beverages and fun for children at the Kearny Police Benevolent Association's annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival this afternoon. "If it was raining, I was still going to come because it's fantastic," said Washington Carle, of Kearny, who was sipping on an old fashion root beer purchased at one of the vending trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.