Flight Makes Unscheduled Stop at SFO Due to Unruly Passenger

A United Airlines flight from Shanghai to Newark, New Jersey, made an unscheduled stop at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday due to an unruly passenger, authorities said. The man was removed from the plane at SFO before the flight continued on its way to the East Coast.

