Feds: NJ man accused of helping ISIS
Feds: Point Pleasant man accused of helping ISIS Gregory Lepsky, 20, of Point Pleasant will face a federal judge at 2:30 p.m. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2qMkVbO Newark, NJ, FBI Special Agent in Charge Tim Gallagher speaks about the investigation that lead to the arrest of Ahmad Khan Rahami in Linden, NJ. NJ Transit commuters feel safe due to added police presence, but they're still remaining vigilant after explosions in Seaside Park, New York and at the Elizabeth train station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC