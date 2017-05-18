Federal judge presiding over police reform pact praises NOPD for embracing ethical policing program

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, left, and New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison congratulate officers receiving pins symbolizing their completion of the "Ethical Policing is Courageous" program. Hearings reviewing the New Orleans Police Department's progress in implementing federally mandated reforms haven't always been feel-good affairs, but the judge overseeing the pact praised the force's leadership Thursday for its embrace of a program teaching officers how to talk sense to colleagues who are on the verge of moral or legal lapses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.