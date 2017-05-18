Federal judge presiding over police r...

Federal judge presiding over police reform pact praises NOPD for embracing ethical policing program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, left, and New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison congratulate officers receiving pins symbolizing their completion of the "Ethical Policing is Courageous" program. Hearings reviewing the New Orleans Police Department's progress in implementing federally mandated reforms haven't always been feel-good affairs, but the judge overseeing the pact praised the force's leadership Thursday for its embrace of a program teaching officers how to talk sense to colleagues who are on the verge of moral or legal lapses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years 11 hr Congratulations 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Toms river nj 21,031
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... Wed tomin cali 2
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... Wed kate 1
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Tue Ned 9
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC