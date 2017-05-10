Exhibit celebrates Newark's historic synagogues
The rich legacy of Newark's historic synagogues will be on display for all to see when an exhibit sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society of New Jersey opens on the Aidekman campus in Whippany on Thursday, May 18. The product of more than two years of diligent research and planning by four people deeply interested in local Jewish heritage, "The Synagogues of Newark: Where We Gathered and Prayed, Studied and Celebrated" will run through Aug. 8. In the 1940s, Newark was the city with the fourth-largest Jewish population in the United States, the largest in the state of New Jersey. The exhibit charts the history of the synagogues, their religious and lay leaders, significant events, and the architectural design of their buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|Tue
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr '17
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC