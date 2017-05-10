Exhibit celebrates Newark's historic synagogues

The rich legacy of Newark's historic synagogues will be on display for all to see when an exhibit sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society of New Jersey opens on the Aidekman campus in Whippany on Thursday, May 18. The product of more than two years of diligent research and planning by four people deeply interested in local Jewish heritage, "The Synagogues of Newark: Where We Gathered and Prayed, Studied and Celebrated" will run through Aug. 8. In the 1940s, Newark was the city with the fourth-largest Jewish population in the United States, the largest in the state of New Jersey. The exhibit charts the history of the synagogues, their religious and lay leaders, significant events, and the architectural design of their buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.