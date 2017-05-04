Essex freeholders honor Montclair student
Samantha E. Corredor, a senior at Montclair High School, was honored by the Essex County Freeholders during the 14th annual "Essex County Celebrates Youth" Program on Wednesday, April 19 at the Hall of Records in Newark. Essex freeholders honor Montclair student Samantha E. Corredor, a senior at Montclair High School, was honored by the Essex County Freeholders during the 14th annual "Essex County Celebrates Youth" Program on Wednesday, April 19 at the Hall of Records in Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC