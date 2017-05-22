Equestrian competition returns to N.J. after 19 years
After a 19-year hiatus, the Mars Essex Horse Trials will renew a weekend of competition and wide-ranging fun in the borough at the 230-acre scenic venue from June 24-25. Moorland Farms is the home of the Far Hills Race Meeting, a series of prestigious international steeplechase races held each October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC