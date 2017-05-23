Environmental group to spend $130K in governor's race
In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Phil Murphy, right, speaks as New Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski, left, listens during a Democratic gubernatorial primary debate in Newark, N.J. An environmental group in New Jersey said Wednesday, May 24, that it will spend $130,000 to help Murphy, the wealthy Democratic front-runner in the race for governor, who has come under attack for his investments in pipeline companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|36 min
|toby
|21,040
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|May 16
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC