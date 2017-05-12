Elizabeth man charged with death by auto after hit-and-run pedestrian strike
An Elizabeth man is charged with death by auto and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after killing 23-year-old Mujahid Henry of Newark , who was walking struck Henry near the 1200 block of East Linden Avenue. At about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Linden Police Department patrol units responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash, according to Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park and Linden Police Chief Jonathan Parham.
