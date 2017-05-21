Editorial: Refugees not as welcome an...

Editorial: Refugees not as welcome anymore

Editorial: Refugees not as welcome anymore Fewer refugees are being accepted into the United States since Trump took office. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qGMzKt In this January file photo, thousands gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick to speak up against President Trump's plan to build a wall on the Mexican border and his immigration plan to refuse Syrian refugees and others access to the U.S. Even though President Trump's orders to halt refugee resettlement and cap admissions has been blocked in the courts, the chilling effect of the Trump era is being felt among those fleeing war, starvation and oppression and hoping to make a new home in America.

