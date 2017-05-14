Editorial: Home stretch for gubernatorial primaries More substance and less politics in the last weeks of the gubernatorial primary races. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/14/editorial-home-stretch-gubernatorial-primaries/320298001/ Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Assemblyman John Wisniewski, Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson and Sen. Ray Lesniak at the Democratic primary debate in Newark on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.