Edison Properties Launching Ironside Newark Redevelopment
The project, dubbed Ironside Newark, will transform a long-vacant historic warehouse known locally as "the Newark Warehouse" along busy McCarter Highway into a first-class office and retail building, outfitted with 456,000 square feet of modern loft-style and penthouse offices across six upper floors. Steve Lubetkin is the New Jersey and Philadelphia editor for GlobeSt.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|23 hr
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC