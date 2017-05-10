Edison Properties Launching Ironside ...

Edison Properties Launching Ironside Newark Redevelopment

The project, dubbed Ironside Newark, will transform a long-vacant historic warehouse known locally as "the Newark Warehouse" along busy McCarter Highway into a first-class office and retail building, outfitted with 456,000 square feet of modern loft-style and penthouse offices across six upper floors. Steve Lubetkin is the New Jersey and Philadelphia editor for GlobeSt.com.

