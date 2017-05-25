Detectives seize loaded gun, crack cocaine, sheriff says

NEWARK -- A 20-year-old Newark man faces charges after Essex County Sheriff's detectives found him carrying a loaded handgun and crack cocaine in the city's Vailsburg section Tuesday, authorities said. Narcotics officers were watching near End Avenue and Howell Place in response to complaints about "open-air drug trafficking" in the area, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.