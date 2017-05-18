Covenant House New Jersey studies human trafficking of homeless youth | Carter
Covenant House New Jersey, which serves 1,000 homeless youth annually, completed a study about the prevalence of human trafficking among the young people they help.( During the past few months, the 19-year-old woman told a licensed clinical social worker at the agency about her year-long sex-trafficking ordeal. Other Covenant House clients also had scary stories to tell, and their identities similarly have been shielded by the agency, which serves 1,000 homeless youths annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|16 hr
|Congratulations
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|2
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|Wed
|kate
|1
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC