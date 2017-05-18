Covenant House New Jersey studies hum...

Covenant House New Jersey studies human trafficking of homeless youth | Carter

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Covenant House New Jersey, which serves 1,000 homeless youth annually, completed a study about the prevalence of human trafficking among the young people they help.( During the past few months, the 19-year-old woman told a licensed clinical social worker at the agency about her year-long sex-trafficking ordeal. Other Covenant House clients also had scary stories to tell, and their identities similarly have been shielded by the agency, which serves 1,000 homeless youths annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years 16 hr Congratulations 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Toms river nj 21,031
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... Wed tomin cali 2
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... Wed kate 1
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Tue Ned 9
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... May 14 South Knox Hombre 3
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 9 new jersey 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC