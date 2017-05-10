Cops seeks duo who spray-painted 'KKK' on car in Newark
NEWARK -- Police on Friday asked for the public's help to identify two people who spray-painted "KKK" on a car in Newark's Central Ward. Officers were called to a report that the letters were scrawled on a vehicle on Livingston Street, near 15th Avenue, Wednesday, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr '17
|Elias72
|60
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC