Cops looking for Newark shooting suspects

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Friday a warrant has been issued for Hassan Hutson, 32, of Newark, in the May 5 shooting of a 36-year-old man. Police said Hutson allegedly shot the man at about 9 p.m. in the 700 block of South 19th Street.

