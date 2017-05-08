Cops arrest 46, seize 4 guns, $7.8K in drugs in Newark

NEWARK -- City police have arrested 46 individuals, recovered four firearms and seized drugs with a total street value of $7,800 following a four-day narcotics crackdown. Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a news release police made the arrests, recovered four firearms, including one replica, and seized 383 decks of heroin, 309 vials or bags of cocaine, 50 plastic bags of marijuana and 38 pills between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 7. Ambrose said an ongoing operation was developed based on the complaints of concerned citizens which resulted in the seizure of drugs with a street value of $7,800 along with $4,771.39 in proceeds from drug sales.

