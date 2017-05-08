Cops arrest 46, seize 4 guns, $7.8K i...

Cops arrest 46, seize 4 guns, $7.8K in drugs in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- City police have arrested 46 individuals, recovered four firearms and seized drugs with a total street value of $7,800 following a four-day narcotics crackdown. Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a news release police made the arrests, recovered four firearms, including one replica, and seized 383 decks of heroin, 309 vials or bags of cocaine, 50 plastic bags of marijuana and 38 pills between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 7. Ambrose said an ongoing operation was developed based on the complaints of concerned citizens which resulted in the seizure of drugs with a street value of $7,800 along with $4,771.39 in proceeds from drug sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 28 min Fitus T Bluster 21,014
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! May 6 joan 1
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,081 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC