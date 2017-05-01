Consecration of gay bishop against church law, says United Methodist top court
Bishop Karen Oliveto, center, visits with her mother, Nelle Oliveto, left, and her wife, Robin Ridenour, outside the meeting of the United Methodist Judicial Council meeting on April 25, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The United Methodist Church's top court has ruled that the consecration of an openly gay pastor as bishop is against church law. But in a somewhat muddled ruling that could reflect the ongoing struggle to determine how great a role LGBTQ members can play in the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., the court also ruled that the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Mexico
|20,991
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|21 hr
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Sun
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC