Clothing store raid nets gang members, drugs behind counter, sheriff says

NEWARK -- Essex County sheriff's detectives raided a Newark clothing store, where they arrested three reputed Crips street gang members and seized various drugs, officials said Wednesday. Narcotics investigators on Tuesday served a warrant at Jeff's Urban Clothing on 15th Avenue, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

