Clothing store raid nets gang members, drugs behind counter, sheriff says
NEWARK -- Essex County sheriff's detectives raided a Newark clothing store, where they arrested three reputed Crips street gang members and seized various drugs, officials said Wednesday. Narcotics investigators on Tuesday served a warrant at Jeff's Urban Clothing on 15th Avenue, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|13 hr
|kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Ned
|9
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC