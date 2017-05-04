City of Newark will bond $30 million for school improvements
NEWARK -- The city will float $30.5 million worth of bonds on behalf of the school district to repair more than 60 aging buildings. "The district has an inventory of buildings that are approximately 92 years old in average age," School Business Administrator Valerie Wilson told the City Council this week.
