Chef dishes it out at NJPAC

Renowned chef from Bloomfield dishes it out at NJPAC Fish tacos at 9 a.m. on Wednesday? How about brick chicken for breakfast? Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/essex/bloomfield/2017/05/13/chef-bloomfield-dishes-out-njpac/314261001/ Andrew Watterson, 40, of Bloomfield, is chef de cuisine at Nico Kitchen + Bar located at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. These were among the dishes that Andrew Watterson, chef de cuisine at Nico Kitchen + Bar, the restaurant at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St. in Newark, could be found cooking up that morning for an interview with NorthJersey.com.

