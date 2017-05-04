Changes introduced for Newark Street ...

Changes introduced for Newark Street Council also takes step toward train station marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

The Hoboken City Council met Wednesday, May 3 to discuss improvements to Newark Street, near the city's southern border. In the end, they voted to introduce the plan and will need to adopt it at a subsequent meeting, after a hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Thousands 21,003
Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite! 21 hr joan 1
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 1 Logic Analysis 172
Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author? Apr 30 BillyDeCarlo 1
News Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her... Apr 26 Rainbow Referee 2
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC